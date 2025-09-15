/Postcard from 1953 addressed to man's Illinois home reaches him in Idaho 72 years later

Alan Ball sent a postcard home in Illinois from the United Nations during a trip in 1953 as a 16-year-old. The letter was only recently delivered to his home, 72 years later, the New York Times reported. Ball was on his way to Puerto Rico to spend the summer with his aunt. He first took a train to New York, where he visited the UN headquarters. There, he got a postcard and paid 2 cents as postage “We are now in the U.N. bldg. — extremely modern throughout,” he wrote in the postcard. However, the postcard never reached his home in Ottawa, Illinois. But now he has finally received the letter, not in Illinois, but in Idaho, where he has been living for 30 years. Ball was shocked when a letter carrier handed him the postcard in Sandpoint, his current home. The 88-year-old told NYT that he had "totally forgotten" about it. Also Read: Forget introvert or extrovert — are you secretly an overlooked personality type called ‘otrovert’?