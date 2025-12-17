/Pornhub suffers massive data breach: Should the adult website's users be worried? Here’s what we know so far

Pornhub is warning more than 200 million premium users that their "activity" on the site may have been exposed in a major data breach, and while the company insists passwords and payment details are safe, the scale of the alleged leak is enough to make many uneasy.

What happened?

According to a Daily Mail report, hackers claim they broke into a third-party analytics system used by Pornhub to analyse site traffic. The attackers allege they now possess a massive dataset containing email addresses, locations, video titles, search keywords, activity types and timestamps tied to more than 200 million user entries.

If true, that would mean deeply personal browsing habits and not just account details could be circulating outside the platform. The hacking group ShinyHunters has claimed responsibility and has a track record of high-profile breaches.

What do the hackers want?

The hacking group reportedly attempted to extort Pornhub, claiming the stolen data shows how individual users interacted with the site over time. The report was first flagged by cybersecurity outlet BleepingComputer, which said the breach involves Mixpanel, a data analytics company Pornhub previously worked with.

Pornhub says the intrusion did not originate from its own systems and stressed that sensitive information such as passwords, government IDs and payment details were not compromised. "We recently learned that an unauthorised party gained unauthorised access to analytics data stored with Mixpanel, a third-party data analytics service provider," the company said. "The unauthorised party was able to use this unauthorised access to extract a limited set of analytics events for some users," it added.

The adult content website also said it stopped working with Mixpanel in 2023, meaning any exposed data would be from that year or earlier. Still, for many users, that offers little comfort. Search history, even if old, is the kind of information people expect to remain private.

Pornhub asks users to be on the lookout for THIS

Mixpanel's CEO said the company contained the breach, locked down affected accounts and brought in external cybersecurity experts. "We engaged external cybersecurity partners to remediate and respond to the incident." However, Mixpanel told BleepingComputer it could not independently verify that the Pornhub data being shared online came from the November incident.