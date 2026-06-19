/Passengers left stunned at seeing Joe Biden fly commercial to Chicago - Watch video

Former US President Joe Biden was seen boarding an American Airlines flight on June 17, leaving fellow passengers shocked. A video shot by a person on another flight shows the 83-year-old holding a briefcase and moving towards the plane with Secret Service guarding him. It was shared by Nick Touma, a social media influencer, on his Instagram and Facebook. In the video, Touma can be heard exclaiming whether Biden is on his flight. However, he later clarified in the caption that they were not on the same plane. The influencer also shared a photo showing Biden's security convoy of cars at the airport.

Another influencer, Edward Krassenstein, also shared the same video of Biden taking the commercial plane. Sharing the video, he wrote, "While Donald Trump uses taxpayer dollars to enrich himself and his family, JoeBiden is literally flying commercial on American Airlines like the rest of us." Notably, Edward had become popular for criticising Trump during his first tenure as president.

Biden was in Chicago for Barack Obama's opening of Presidential Centre

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Biden was flying from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) to Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), according to FlightAware data, which cited the visible tail number, N826AW on the plane. Biden was in Chicago to meet Barack Obama, who was celebrating the opening of his Presidential Centre in Chicago. The Jackson Park neighbourhood is near the former home of the Obamas. He hosted a star-studded event, which was also attended by George W Bush and Bill Clinton. The monument is dedicated to Michelle and Barack Obama's eight years at the White House. Current President Donald Trump was not invited.