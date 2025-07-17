/Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera dies: Why was 'demonic' Annabelle on tour?

Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera, who was touring the Annabelle doll that is believed to be possessed, has died. His sudden passing away has given rise to rumours about Annabelle and how the Raggedy Ann doll had something to do with it. Rivera was the lead investigator for the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), which had described Annabelle as “demonically possessed.” The 54-year-old was taking the doll to different parts of the world as part of the viral "Devils on the Run Tour." The tour was visiting Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, when Rivera passed away. The paranormal detective died on July 13. Reports suggest that emergency calls were made to firefighters and medical personnel by a hotel in Gettysburg around 8 pm on Sunday, where CPR was done on a male patient of Rivera's age. The reason for his sudden death has not been revealed. Rumours have taken over social media, where people can't help but find a connection between Annabelle and Rivera's passing away. Also Read: The legend of Annabelle: The Raggedy Ann doll believed to be haunted

What is the Devils on the Run tour?

Annabelle is usually kept at the Warrens' Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut. It featured in the Conjuring movies that tell the real-life story of paranormal investigator couple Ed, who is a demonologist, and Lorraine Warren, who acts as a medium. Together, they investigated haunted houses and paranormal activities. In 1968, the Warrens declared that Annabelle was haunted. Since then, it has been in that museum. However, the NESPR and Rivera decided this year to educate paranormal enthusiasts about the doll and Ed and Lorraine's work. So they started a tour covering the entire US. The tour "Devils on the Run" started in May 2025, and two months later, Rivera is no more. Commenting on Rivera's death, some people said that Annabelle should never have been moved from the museum. The Warrens had kept it at their Occult Museum since 1968. However, the museum was closed to the public due to problems with zoning regulations. The society then came up with the idea of "Devils on the Run", where they would take the items to the public.

Will the Devils on the Run tour continue?

NESPR has said that it will continue with the tour as scheduled. The society says it wants to "honour Dan". "We believe this is what he would have wanted, which is to expose the Devil and his work and to remind people that the power of our loving God is stronger," his fellow investigator, Ryan Daniel Buell, said. The next stop of the haunted tour is the Augusta Civic Centre in Maine on September 6 and 7.