/Online ad uncovers illegal wildlife ring: Secret Nules Zoo sheltered 150 exotic animals

Spanish police have found a zoo with 150 exotic animals of 56 species run by two men who managed to keep it a secret for months. They were apparently breeding the animals as a hobby. But when they posted an ad on social media a few months back, offering Asian otters, porcupines, meerkats, and kangaroos to buyers, it grabbed the attention of police. The advertisement mentioned that several protected species were on sale. Siglo XXI reported that meerkat, kangaroo and caracal babies were also available. An investigation was launched, and after months of efforts, they uncovered the site in Nules, in eastern Spain. The probe revealed videos of a breeder of endangered animals with leopards, owls, and llamas. The entire premises were checked, which had warehouses and plots.

One zebra, cranes, toucans, mongooses, porcupines and macaws were also found. The police noted that two men were running the place without a breeder's permit or a zoo authorisation. The animals were also not registered. The Guardia Civil has launched an investigation into the two men for trafficking protected animals and smuggling. The animals were kept in cages, but they all seemed to be in good health. All the animals combined are estimated to be valued at more than $81,000. Of the three macaws, two of them had been reported stolen from a town in Almeria province. The exotic animals are not being moved anywhere for now, and negotiations are underway with various zoos and animal protection centres. Till then, they will continue to remain at the illegal zoo.



The Daily Mail reported that, besides the protected species, other species with varied levels of protection were also found at the zoo. This includes "two servals, a zebra, two toucans, two crowned cranes, six turacos, four ibises, two meerkats, three mongooses, an opossum, two mouflons, five owls, a dromedary and five kinkajous.