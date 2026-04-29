/One-in-50-million: 'Extraordinarily rare' split-coloured lobster found by fishermen: What is special about it?

A rare, split-colored lobster has been discovered off the coast of Cape Cod, stunning a local fishing crew and marine experts alike. A fishing crew aboard the vessel Timothy Michael, operated by Wellfleet Shellfish Company, hauled in the unusual crustacean last Thursday. The company later shared images of the catch on social media, showing a lobster cleanly divided into two distinct colors—brown on one side and orange on the other.

The striking appearance has drawn comparisons to dual face due to its perfectly split coloration. “Extraordinarily rare,” the company said adding, "Split lobsters like this are extraordinarily rare,” Wellfleet Shellfish wrote in its post. Speaking to Popular Science, Chief Operating Officer Dan Brandt said that the company felt a responsibility to preserve the animal. “When something that rare comes across our docks, we see it as part of our role to share it with the broader community—Woods Hole Science Aquarium was the perfect fit for this lucky lobster,” Brandt said.

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What we know about the science behind the phenomenon

Experts say the lobster’s unusual coloration may stem from complex biological conditions such as genetic mosaicism or gynandromorphism, a rare condition where an organism exhibits both male and female characteristics. Other pigment irregularities during development can also produce such effects, according to local reports.