/Not hands or feet, but THIS facial feature has scientific link to penis size - A longer...

A team of Japanese researchers has found that instead of a man's hands or fingers revealing the size of his penis, a bigger indication is his nose. Researchers at Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine made the conclusion based on autopsy reports of 124 men, SCMP reported. The researchers measured various body parts and compared them to each man’s “stretched penile length”. Their analysis showed that nose size might be a better and more reliable physical indicator of penis size. A larger nose meant a bigger penis, while a smaller one indicated a short one. The study, published in the journal Basic and Clinical Andrology, states that men with larger noses had an average penile length of about 5.3 inches, while those with smaller noses averaged about 4.1 inches.

Not fingers, but length of nose is a more reliable indicator

The researchers also checked to see whether other factors, such as height, weight and age, also played a role. However, they did not find a connection, which means developmental factors established before birth likely have an effect. “The link between nose size and penile length suggests that male hormone exposure during fetal development may influence both traits,” the study’s lead author, Dr Hiroshi Ikegaya, said. “The prenatal environment may play a greater role than post-pubertal growth”. The study gains significance since it scientifically established a link between the size of the nose and penis length. On the other hand, experts say that previous assertions that the length of the hand or foot determined penile size did not have any statistical correlation.