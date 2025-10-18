A flight from Hangzhou to Seoul turned nightmare for passengers after a power bank caught fire mid-air, filling the cabin with smoke and causing panic. Reportedly, the incident happened aboard a China-based Airbus A321 when it was flying at an altitude of 10 kilometres. The fire reportedly started in an overhead luggage compartment where the device was stored.

As smoke started spreading, the cabin crew responded promptly, using fire extinguishers to put out the flame. The pilots contacted the air traffic control swiftly for an emergency landing at the Shanghai Pudong Airport, although the crew managed to control the situation before the plane touched down safely. No passenger or crew member was injured.

The video of the incident captured from inside the aircraft has gone viral on social media. In the clip, flames can be seen erupting from an overhead compartment during the flight. While the passengers can be seen panicking and moving away, crew members rush to control the fire.

Such incidents have raised concerns regarding safety risks associated with portable electronic devices on planes, like power banks, which typically contain lithium-ion or lithium-polymer batteries and can pose a fire hazard if damaged, overheated, or mishandled. Aviation authorities already mandate passengers to carry power banks in their cabin luggage, where the crew can access them swiftly in similar incident of fire.

Recently, Emirates announced the ban on using power banks during flights over safety concerns, effective October 1, this year. The airlines cited a rising number of battery-related incidents in aviation as a reason for the move.

“From 1 October, using or charging a power bank on board Emirates flights will no longer be permitted. Customers can still carry one power bank on board, and it must be in cabin baggage. Power banks are not permitted in checked-in baggage,” Emirates said in a statement.