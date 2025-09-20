/Meteor shower or rocket debris? Social media buzzes as Delhi-NCR residents reacts to mysterious fiery streaks in sky

In the early hours of Saturday (September 20), residents across Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed a stunning yet mysterious display in the sky—fiery streaks of light that left many wondering if it was a meteor shower or space debris. The sighting, which took place around 1:20am, was reported by people in areas like Gurugram, Noida, and Jaipur, among other places. The unusual phenomenon quickly caught the attention of social media users, with various theories being shared online.

One user on X posted, “Just witnessed this incredible fire streak in the night sky… Looks like a meteor or maybe part of a rocket burning up in the atmosphere. Nature’s own light show from my rooftop. Did anyone else spot it too?” Another shared visuals from Gurugram, calling it a "meteor shower": “Meteor showers over Sector 77, Gurgaon at 1:25 AM. It was a bright streak of light… Extremely beautiful and fortunate to watch.”

Other users also shared similar experiences. A resident from Greater Noida said, "Midnight spectacle in Greater Noida! Around 1:22 AM, a blazing asteroid lit up the Noida sky, a rare cinematic moment witnessed by locals.” Some reports came from commuters as well. One user wrote that they saw the streak over Bhikaji Kama Place in Delhi around 1:25 AM. "I was coming from the office with a colleague, and we stopped the scooty to record this. Not sure if it’s a meteor shower or something else,” they shared. While many were excited by the rare sight, some took to Reddit to suggest the streaks might not be meteors. One user pointed out, “This isn't a meteor lol. There aren’t even any around in September! This was just space debris and still kind of rare to see (unless it wasn’t Starlink).”