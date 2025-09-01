/Indiana man tries to dig up a rock in his yard—Uncovers a 15,000-years-old Ice Age boulder

A massive boulder from around the end of the last Ice Age was discovered in Indianapolis by a man digging through his yard. What he thought would be a small digging job turned into a major endeavour, which revealed the rock.
A man in Indianapolis, on a digging spree around his house to remove a rock poking out of the ground, stumbled upon a piece of history. He was stunned to see that he was living on top of an Ice Age rock, that was easily 12,000 to 15,000 years old. Brendan Dudas was unable to properly mow his lawn because of this hindrance, and so decided to remove the piece once and for all. He told People magazine that he was motivated by seeing a guy on TikTok called @TheLawnTools who was always digging out boulders. So he decided to bring in a tractor and started the job. But he was not prepared for what soon started to unravel. He noticed that the rock was bigger than he had imagined. Dudas continued to dig around it, but did not find the edges. Stumped to see an unending rock, he knew that it needed some heavy lifting. He even asked people on social media for solutions, who suggested he get a crane to lift it.
However, Dudas wasn't sure how far the rock extended, and if it ran under the foundation of his house and his neighbour's, then that would weaken the structures. He decided to get into the crane company, which suggested a safer way. Dudas went with it, and the crane surprisingly pulled out a 4,672 kg boulder. An analysis showed the rock was at least 12,000 years old, and could even be much older. It is believed to belong to the last major Ice Age. This was the Last Glacial Period, and occurred approximately 115,000 to 11,700 years ago.
Dudas has now placed the boulder on his front lawn, adding more plants and soil around it. He has now extended his mission and is redoing his entire house, and plans on making "the yard the envy of the neighbourhood." His historic discovery has led to others around him also digging up their yards to see if a piece of treasure resides under their house.