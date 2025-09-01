/Indiana man tries to dig up a rock in his yard—Uncovers a 15,000-years-old Ice Age boulder

A man in Indianapolis, on a digging spree around his house to remove a rock poking out of the ground, stumbled upon a piece of history. He was stunned to see that he was living on top of an Ice Age rock, that was easily 12,000 to 15,000 years old. Brendan Dudas was unable to properly mow his lawn because of this hindrance, and so decided to remove the piece once and for all. He told People magazine that he was motivated by seeing a guy on TikTok called @TheLawnTools who was always digging out boulders. So he decided to bring in a tractor and started the job. But he was not prepared for what soon started to unravel. He noticed that the rock was bigger than he had imagined. Dudas continued to dig around it, but did not find the edges. Stumped to see an unending rock, he knew that it needed some heavy lifting. He even asked people on social media for solutions, who suggested he get a crane to lift it.