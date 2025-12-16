/Man posts First Class boarding pass on social media, says 'Trump made it possible'. Someone cancelled his ticket

A Trump supporter was shocked to see that someone had cancelled his plane ticket after he posted a photo of his boarding pass online. Apparently, this man was bragging about how he was flying first class, and it was all possible because of the US president who had "Made America Great Again." He was flying to Greenville–Spartanburg airport in South Carolina. However, his foolishness cost him the trip as his boarding pass had all the details someone needs to cancel a trip. When he reached the airport, his ticket had already been cancelled. According to View From The Wing, several airlines let passengers access "Manage my Bookings" with just the confirmation number and last name.

Netizens are in disbelief to see that someone can actually do this. Many people commented that this is likely just a lie, while others were shocked to learn that this is possible. Others simply had a laugh about it.

Instances when someone changed other people's tickets

Similar incidents have happened in the past, where someone shared too much information about their trip, and ended up either with a cancelled reservation or being relegated to Coach from Business. In 2011, blogger Ben Schlappig faced the latter when someone called American Airlines and changed the booking. He was supposed to fly from Tampa to Paris, but found himself with a coach ticket from Raleigh to Los Angeles. However, he managed to get it changed to the original ticket.