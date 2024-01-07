Maldivian leader roasted after he mistakenly shares Bora Bora photo to counter Lakshadweep

Nobody could have predicted that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s one visit to Lakshadweep islands would hit a raw nerve in Maldivian leaders, with many of them taking to X to post derogatory remarks against India and top Indian leaders.

However, one such leader of the ruling Progressive Party of Maldives ended up embarrassing himself big time after he mistakenly posted pictures of French Polynesia’s Bora Bora islands in his distasteful attempt to put the Indian archipelago down.

Maaiz Mahmood, who claims to be a ‘teacher by profession’ and a member of the ruling party in his X bio, wrote on the social media platform, “Sun set in Maldives. You won't see this in Lakshadweep.” He also tagged Indian PM Modi’s X account in his post. Along with his post, he attached a photo from the Bora Bora islands, claiming it to be from the Maldives.

However, his post was soon flagged as false by community notes.

“This is not Maldives. This is Bora Bora in French Polynesia,” the community note read, appearing just below Mahmood’s post.

It was not long before Mahmood found himself getting roasted right, left and centre by Indians on X.

“Because sun doesn’t set anywhere else on earth,” quipped one user. “It’s Bora Bora Island in French Polynesia, not Maldives. Stop lying,” wrote another. “Maybe the sun has set on tourism in the Maldives,” a third user warned the tiny nation.

Meanwhile, some unverified reports on Indian social media claimed that more than 8,000 hotel bookings and 2,500 flight tickets were cancelled after a top Maldivian minister allegedly abused the Indian PM.

However, the Maldivian government later distanced itself from the statement and stated that “these opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives.”