MAGA supporters share image of Statue of Liberty in a burqa-Here's why

MAGA fans are posting edited images of the Statue of Liberty wearing a burqa after Zohran Mamdani emerged victorious in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary. Results were unofficial, but Mamdani, who is only 33 would be the city's first Muslim mayor, had such a strong lead that his opponent, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, conceded during the early hours of overnight.

Mamdani’s religion – he is a Muslim of Gujarati ancestry – has led to Islamophobic posts against him. American far-right politician Marjorie Taylor Greene was among those who shared digitally altered photographs of the Statue of Liberty covered in a black burqa.

MAGA supporter Don Keith was another person who shared the photograph along with a sarcastic remark, “Congratulations New York”. Images of Zohran Mamdani in a kurta pajama were also posted on social media with the hashtag "Never Forget" - referring to the September 11 attacks by the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda against the United States in 2001

The MAGA crowd's hate is not unexpected - Mamdani has long been vocal with his attacks for Republican Donald Trump. The Ugandan-born state legislator has repeatedly denounced Israel and PM Benjamin Netanyahu and has also expressed his solidarity for the Palestinians.

The Statue of Liberty, a symbol of democracy and freedom, was gifted by France to the United States in 1886 as a centennial gift to celebrate American independence and honour the long-standing friendship between the two nations.