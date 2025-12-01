/Kiwi woman’s 'golf-ball' brain tumour vanishes — Stunned doctors term her diagnosis 'medical anomaly'

A 27-year-old woman diagnosed with a tumour in her brain was shocked when one day it vanished without a trace. She has been declared a medical miracle after her recent scans showed absolutely nothing. Paige Suisted, from Kiwi, New Zealand, one day in April 2024, felt that fingers on her right hand were starting to go numb, followed by her arms and legs. She told Daily Mail Australia that she visited different doctors, and each of them gave her a different diagnosis. When nothing worked, she called an ambulance and pleaded to be admitted to the hospital. CT scans, MRIs and a brain biopsy led her to being diagnosed with stage-four astrocytoma. She was devastated.

Surgery was contemplated, but it had to be ruled out because the golf ball-sized tumour was pushing on the nerves controlling the right side of her body. “It was a 50–50 chance it would work, and a 50–50 chance I'd be fully paralysed, most likely not able to talk or walk again,” Suisted told the outlet. She went through a year of treatment and shared her experience on Instagram. One day, following some scans, everyone was shocked when no signs of the brain tumour were detected. “In my last few scans, there's been nothing there,” she told Daily Mail Australia. “This massive golf ball in my brain … we can't see any of it on the MRIs.”

