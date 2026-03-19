/Indian woman tried to 'courier' her father to record reel, and then this happened. But why did she do it? WATCH

In a shocking turn of events, a woman packed her father in a gunny bag to take him to a courier office in order to send a parcel out of Bengaluru. The act was done to make a reel for social media, highlighting that "couriering a person" was the only option left for travel when bus tickets are often sold out during the festive season. The whole scene was captured on camera and went viral on social media.

The incident came to light on Tuesday when the five members of the family, a woman, her husband, mother-in-law and brother-in-law, visited a courier service's office within the Vyalikaval police station limits carrying a large package. When staff asked what was inside, the family refused to respond. Suspicious, employees opened the parcel and were shocked to discover the woman’s father inside.

Citing sources, NDTV confirmed that the man appeared visibly distressed and was unable to breathe properly. The family later claimed the act was staged to create a reel for social media to highlight how bus tickets are often unavailable during the festive season around Ugadi and Ramzan, suggesting that sending a person by courier was the only remaining option.

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Even after being confronted, the family reportedly argued with the staff, insisting that the package be accepted since they had gone to the trouble of bringing it there. Later, they alerted the cops, leading them to the police station, where they also recorded an apology video and admitted that their actions were irresponsible. Authorities stated that they allowed the family to go after issuing a stringent warning for attempting the same stunts in the future.

Netizens react to the shocking incident

After the video surfaced on social media, a user on X said, "When content crosses the line between creativity and common sense, situations like this happen."

The next said, "Creativity is great, but stunts like this send the wrong message and can be dangerous."