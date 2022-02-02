Indian hospital apologises after it uses Morgan Freeman's photo in a skin treatment advertisement

A hospital in Kerala, situated in southern India, has apologised for using Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman in a skin treatment advertisement.



The hospital came under fire when photos of their ad surfaced on social media and were widely criticised.

The photos of the now-removed poster featured a photo of the 84-year-old actor to advertise several services, including the removal of skin tags, warts, milia and more.



The photo was severely criticised on social media for its racial undertones. Some users on Twitter tagged the senior actor to bring the ad to his notice.



"Sir Morgan Freeman, your picture is used as a poster at a dermatology department advt board in hospital in Kerala, India," wrote one Twitter user. "Using your picture as a sample, they are claiming to make everyone free from dark tan, wrinkles, pigments...."



"Oh, my god! The dermatology department of a Kerala cooperative hospital is using the photo of Morgan Freeman to claim they can remove warts & skin tags in a single visit! Show respect & basic courtesy, people!

@morgan_freeman," a netizen commented. "Disgusting," another one wrote.

Oh, my god! The dermatology department of a Kerala cooperative hospital is using the photo of Morgan Freeman to claim they can remove warts & skin tags in a single visit! Show respect & basic courtesy, people! @morgan_freeman pic.twitter.com/l9KkEe001k — Sreejith Panickar (@PanickarS) January 31, 2022 ×

Surprised to this from a state with 100% literacy rate.. — Ranjana Jaiswal Chakraborty🇮🇳 (@RanjanaChakrab5) January 31, 2022 ×

Sir, .@morgan_freeman your picture is used as a poster at a dermatology department advt board in hospital in Kerala, India.



Using your picture as sample, they are claiming to make everyone free from dark tan, wrinkles, pigments.... pic.twitter.com/54plREcswi — Rejimon Kuttappan (@rejitweets) January 31, 2022 ×

The hospital eventually pulled down the ad and issued an apology via a newspaper. "The picture was taken from the internet and the board displayed near the casualty on January 26 (Wednesday). When we came to know about the gaffe, it was removed on Saturday," T Sunil, the marketing manager of the hospital, told The New Indian Express. "The hospital has issued an apology on its Facebook page. There was no intention to defame the great actor," he added.