/In pics: Lalit Modi throws pre birthday bash for fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw among guests

Fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya was thrown a lavish party by former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi a day ahead of his birthday in London. The gathering, at Modi's residence at Belgrave Square, had high-profile people like Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw turn up for the party.

Popular international photographer, Jim Rydell, who was also present at the celebrations later posted a picture on X writing, "Thank you to Lalit K Modi for hosting a fabulous pre-70th Birthday party in honour of Vijay Mallya last night at his beautiful London Home."

Lalit Modi responded to the post by saying, "Thank you all for coming and celebrating my friend Vijay Mallya's pre-birthday bash at my house."

In the picture Modi and Mallya can be seen together in blue suits.

The invitation card for the event was also shared by Ryder that featured a cartoon-style image of the former airline tycoon and read, "Rima (Bouri) and Lalit invite you to a glamorous evening in honour of their dear friend Vijay Mallya, celebrating the king of good times."

Mallya among 15 declared fugitives to cost state exchequer mammoth loss

Earlier this month, the Indian government said 15 economic fugitive offenders, including Vijay Mallya and diamond merchant Nirav Modi, caused nearly $3 billion (Rs 26,645 crore) loss to the Indian exchequer. These individuals have been declared Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEOs) under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA) as of October 31, 2025, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Lok Sabha.