/'If we die, we die together': Wife of man sucked out of Ryanair plane says he is unable to speak

The wife of the Serbian man who was sucked out of a Ryanair window has spoken about the terrifying moment. Ljubiša Karović was left hanging outside the aircraft up to his shoulders after the debris from the engine slammed into the glass. His wife, Svetlana Grković, held on to his legs for five minutes before passengers helped her pull her husband inside. The incident happened on the Boeing 737-800 flight FR1879 from Thessaloniki, Greece, to Memmingen, Germany, on Friday (July 10). Recalling the "horrible" incident, she told Nova that a part of the engine broke off and hit the window next to which Ljubiša was sitting. She immediately grabbed his legs to keep him inside the plane and thought, "If we die, we die together."

Svetlana said that one particular man helped her a lot, and said she would like to thank him in person for his heroic gesture. Talking about her husband's health following the accident, Svetlana revealed that he is unable to speak because of his injuries. He also has friction burns and is in a state of severe shock. He doesn't have much recollection of the incident since he became unconscious several times. According to the Informer, Karović visits Greece often as he sells and rents apartments in the resorts of Paralija and Olympic Beach.

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What happened to Ryanair flight from Greece to Germany?

The Ryanair plane experienced an engine failure mid-air at 20,000 feet. It broke apart, sending debris crashing into the plane, some of which hit the window Karović was sitting next to. Passengers heard a loud bang, which triggered chaos as oxygen masks started dangling. The plane returned to Greece and flew for around 30 minutes with the damaged window. Panicked passengers thought that they wouldn't make it. Others towards the back of the plane thought that it was falling. They recalled seeing a passenger with blood on his head who fainted several times.