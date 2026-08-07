/How repeated paper leaks are breaking students before they begin their journey? EXPLAINED

Imagine you have been preparing for a government job for 3 years and appearing for the different exams, but the paper gets leaked, cancelled or delayed due to some irregularities, at the state level or the central level. This not only drains students' mental well-being but also physical and economical as these exams make aspirants study continuously with no job and no physical activity, always occupied with completing their syllabus for years.



The most shocking part comes when the students find that they got 299 marks out of 300 but still could not make it to the result, and those who got fewer marks than the candidates he still able to qualify. So, this is not just an example but a reflection of the destruction of the genuine and poor students' careers who are planning to get either a decent job to bring financial stability for their house or attempting to get a reputed college to accomplish their studies with better infrastructure and good facilities at minimum fees.



The anxiety for millions of Indian students no longer begins on exam day, but it starts much earlier. A string of paper leak controversies in recent years, from NEET-UG to state-level recruitment exams, has left aspirants increasingly uncertain about the sanctity of the very systems meant to evaluate them.

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Multiple paper leak incidents

The most recent development has been the NEET-UG paper leak incident that led to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. During the probe of this paper leak, the CBI's chargesheet revealed how subject experts allegedly smuggled exam questions out of the National Testing Agency's own "confidential section", using paper chits, memorised answers, and marked textbook passages. For students who spend years preparing for a single make-or-break exam, revelations like these are more than administrative failures; they strike at the core belief that hard work and merit will be fairly rewarded.



Similarly, Students in Jharkhand, especially in Ranchi, have been protesting since July 25, 2026, over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in the 14th JPSC (Jharkhand Public Service Commission) Preliminary Examination, along with wider concerns about the JSSC CGL and other competitive exams. Students have been staging protests over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in the JPSC, JSSC CGL, and various other competitive exams. Other than Jharkhand, several instances of paper leaks or irregularities have been reported in multiple states in the recent past.

How can paper leak affect students?

Seeing this, students who once witnessed exams as a test of preparation and merit-based entry for jobs or colleges are now increasingly seeing it as a lottery vulnerable to manipulation. Continuous incidents, whether real leaks or rumours circulating on social media, can frequently trigger heightened exam anxiety, disrupted sleep, and a creeping sense of helplessness among aspirants who have no control over systemic lapses.



Experts have also noted that this uncertainty can significantly affect the psychology of a child, trapping the mind of a young person in a state of chronic stress, anxiety, self-doubt, dysfunctional sleeping patterns, emotional burnout, and constant concern about falling behind other students.



Echoing the concern about the rise in stress and anxiety, SeemaRekha, Founder and Managing Director, Antarmanh Consulting, said, "Competitive examinations are often regarded as a passport for future success; however, the uncertainty involved in the process can significantly affect the psychology of a child. The delays, changes in the pattern of the exams, and an uncertain outcome of the process can trap the mind of a young person in the state of chronic stress, which is characterised by the inability to accept and plan one’s future due to the months and even years of hard work."



"It can result in anxiety, self-doubt, dysfunctional sleeping patterns, emotional burnout, and constant concern about falling behind other students. In addition, over time, students may start to internalise these labels, only in accordance with their results in exams, thus creating unnecessary stress when encountering failures. It is vital to realise that parents, teachers, and educational institutions should understand the importance of their mental health alongside academic achievements. Talking, keeping a healthy lifestyle, consulting psychologists, and understanding that one examination is not capable of defining a person's abilities is what can help," she added.



Highlighting similar concern, Pratishtha Trivedi Mirza, Senior Clinical Psychologist, Amaha, said, "Every year, I meet students who tell me the hardest part isn’t the exam; it’s not knowing, day after day, whether what they’re doing is even enough. Preparing for competitive exams entails no real way to know if you’re on track, and that not-knowing is exhausting in a way people don’t always recognise. It shows up as disrupted sleep, a shorter temper, and self-worth quietly tied to a rank they haven’t earned yet. We usually ask if a student is preparing hard enough. The better question is whether they have one steady thing to depend on through it all, a routine, a person, a relationship, that stays constant no matter how the preparation is going. Most don’t. Uncertainty is hard to remove, but it gets easier to carry when there is one certainty in a student’s life to come back to."