A man who forgot to cancel his subscription to the lottery despite repeated reminders from his girlfriend couldn't believe that he had won £125,000. James Adams has a direct debit set up to the Postcode Lottery. Since they were getting married, his girlfriend had been nagging him for weeks to cancel the subscription. But Adams simply forgot, and money continued to go towards the lottery. Now he is thanking his "laziness" since he ended up winning £125,000. The 31-year-old graphic designer from Kingswood is one of eight people from a neighbourhood in Kingswood to share £1million from the same postcode. He told the BBC that his girlfriend had asked him to cancel the postcode lottery a couple of months ago, but he forgot.

"Thank God for just being lazy and really silly. Incompetence pays off," Adams told the BBC. His fiancée, Rohanna Coulthard, is glad that he forgot to end the lottery debit. The couple has a few plans to use the money. They are thinking of spending some of it on a new bathroom. They will also use it for a honeymoon getaway to New Zealand. Adam's pin code won the lottery's weekly Millionaire Street Prize. Each ticket holder stood a chance to win £125,000, and they finally hit the jackpot in October. Besides Kingswood, four more winning locations will be announced in October's draw.

