Someone in Australia has won $15 million in the lottery, but has yet to come forward to claim their prize. Lotto officials are stumped as it's been two days since the numbers were announced, but the person who holds the winning ticket remains missing. Lotto officials say the person is from the NSW Hunter Valley and purchased the ticket at Greenhills Newsagency at the Stockland Shopping Centre in East Maitland, north of Newcastle. The recent Oz Lotto draw saw one ticket take out the division one winning entry. The winning numbers in the Oz Lotto on Tuesday were 44, 46, 39, 34, 7, 15 and 3, with 24, 19 and 13 being the supplementary numbers. The lotto officials have no way to contact the person since they are not registered with the Lott Members Club. This person can take home the prize only if they come forward to the newsagency or to Oz Lotto.

According to a staff member of the Greenhills Newsagency, this is the biggest prize they have ever sold. So they are hoping the winner comes forward soon. "We've sold division one winning entries in the past, but this is the biggest prize so far," Tiarna Perry told Nine News. The Lott spokesperson, Khat McIntyre, said it is unbelievable that the mystery ticket holder still hasn't come forward. She urged everyone who purchased the lottery ticket to double-check their entries. Meanwhile, the Lotto officials are waiting for someone to file a lost ticket complaint, in case the winner no longer has it. They can also check the CCTV footage of the place from where the ticket was bought to figure out who bought the winning ticket.

