/German MP Kathi Gebel's new mic-drop moment, tells MP to 'stop having sex' during abortion debate

German MP Kathi Gebel delivered another scorcher in the parliament during a debate on abortion rights. She told the fellow male MP that if he so badly wants to protect unborn life, he should "stop having sex", as that is the best contraceptive. "How often should I still provide sex education to you? Really!" she ended with another banger.

"If the gentlemen of the AfD—and it really is almost exclusively gentlemen—truly want to protect unborn life so much, then I can only advise them to perhaps simply not have sex, because after all, abstinence is the safest method of contraception," Kathi said.

She added, "They want to preferably impose a forced pregnancy on women, but don't care about what the consequences of that are for the women." Talking about abortion rights in Germany, Kathi said, “But the biggest scandal is that in Germany, abortions are still prohibited, criminally sanctioned, and only exempt from punishment under certain conditions.”

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"While this is being sold to us as some kind of social compromise that doesn't even exist, one has to recognise that 80% of people in Germany feel that Paragraph 218 should be struck from the criminal code without replacement."

Kathi Gebel's clitoris remark

Kathi previously went viral for her "clitoris" remark, telling an MP that the female sex organ has more than 3,000 nerve endings, and he is still more sensitive. "The clitoris has 3000 nerve endings, and you are still more sensitive. To get to that point is quite something!"