/More than 1,000 players win and then lose after £150 jackpot swells to £1.6mn due to technical glitch

Gamblers at Gala Bingo in the UK thought they had won a massive pot of money, only to be told that a technical glitch caused confusion. Nearly 1,000 people at the gambling site were shocked and angry when they were told they could not cash the prize money. Each of them believed they had won up to £10,000 from a total bounty of £1.6million. Gala Bingo said that the prize pot should have only reached a maximum of £150. However, a technical glitch triggered the surge, which was not supposed to happen. A total of 1,188 players thought they had won big, only to be told that they could not cash it. Gala Bingo later sent out an email explaining what had happened. It stated that a technical problem had led to the wins. Those who were at the gambling site on Monday and assumed they had won a lot of money revealed to the Daily Mail what went down at Gala Bingo on the day.

Gambling accounts blocked

A Scottish couple, who thought they had won nearly £10,000 between them, said that they couldn't believe their luck. They had planned on spending the money on the funeral of the man's mother, but were shocked when they saw their accounts were frozen. At first, they were shocked to see that they had won £2,400. What was odd was that there were nearly 1,000 winners, and the jackpot was still available. However, the bingo chat room host told them to enjoy their winnings, and so they continued to play. The woman told the publication that some people were able to get the money directly into their accounts, but others couldn't. They were later told that the jackpot wasn't supposed to swell to this amount, and there was a technical glitch. After their accounts were frozen, they started complaining in the chat room. The couple claims that because of their incessant complaints, Gala Bingo disabled her husband's chat room privileges. They say they were given some money in the form of vouchers, although they feel cheated. Gala Bingo has not commented on the issue.