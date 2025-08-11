From 264 to 3015: Here's why Rohit Sharma chose THIS number plate for his new Lamborghini

India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma has added a new luxury car to his family. A red Lamborghini Urus was handed over in Mumbai recently after Rohit gave away his old car - another Lamborghini Urus - to a winner of a contest. Rohit's new car carries the number 3015, which is a number that fans didn't take much time to decipher. The digits '3015' represent the birthdays of the two children of the hitman, and together sum up to 45 - his own jersey number.

The number 30 seems to have been reserved for Rohit's daughter Samaira, who was born on December 30, and the number 15 was reserved for his son Ahaan, who was born on November 15. Rohit's previous car was numbered 264, i.e., his highest score in ODI cricket.

And as for the vehicle, the newly launched Urus SE, is said to be priced approximately INR 4.57 crore (ex-showroom). On paper, the vehicle boasts performance specs of 800hp, 950Nm torque, and a 0-100 km/h time of merely 3.4 seconds. Rohit was last seen playing in a competitive cricket match for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League in March 2025. He is most likely to appear in the ODI duty against Australia this October, but the series might be his final one in international cricket.