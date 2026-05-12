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  • /Flowers, hug, dinner: Putin's rare gesture for his former German teacher goes VIRAL - VIDEO

Flowers, hug, dinner: Putin's rare gesture for his former German teacher goes VIRAL - VIDEO

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: May 12, 2026, 10:41 IST | Updated: May 12, 2026, 10:41 IST
Flowers, hug, dinner: Putin's rare gesture for his former German teacher goes VIRAL - VIDEO

A screengrab from viral video of Putin and his former German teacher Photograph: (X)

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Putin reunited with his former German teacher in Moscow, greeting her with flowers and a warm hug before taking her out for dinner. The Russian president later personally escorted her to the Kremlin, showcasing a rare emotional and personal side amid global tensions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reunited with his former German language teacher Vera Dmitriyevna Gurevich during a special evening in Moscow this week. The Russian president warmly greeted his elderly teacher with a bouquet of flowers before embracing her in a heartfelt hug. His gesture drew attention online and the video of the incident went viral. Users on social media praised his emotional and human touch. Putin had invited his former teacher to attend the recently concluded Victory Day Parade. The video was shared by Kremlin.

According to the video, Putin spent time speaking with her privately and later took her out for dinner, reflecting on memories from his school years in what appeared to be a nostalgic reunion. In another notable gesture, the Russian president personally escorted and drove her straight to the Kremlin afterward, underlining the respect and gratitude he continues to hold for the woman who once taught him German during his childhood in Leningrad, now St. Petersburg.

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The rare public display offered a softer glimpse into Putin’s personal life amid global political tensions.

Born in 1952, Putin grew up in post-war Leningrad, experiencing what is often described as difficult and scrappy childhood. The Russian president is fluent in German, a skill acquired during his time as a KGB intelligence officer in Dresden, East Germany, from 1985 to 1990. He has demonstrated this proficiency in public, including a 2001 speech to the German Bundestag, and occasionally speaks German in meetings to discuss specific matters. Many years ago in 2005, a video of Putin reuniting with his former high school German teacher, Mina Yuditskaya-Berliner, during a state visit to Israel had also gone viral.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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