Russian President Vladimir Putin reunited with his former German language teacher Vera Dmitriyevna Gurevich during a special evening in Moscow this week. The Russian president warmly greeted his elderly teacher with a bouquet of flowers before embracing her in a heartfelt hug. His gesture drew attention online and the video of the incident went viral. Users on social media praised his emotional and human touch. Putin had invited his former teacher to attend the recently concluded Victory Day Parade. The video was shared by Kremlin.

According to the video, Putin spent time speaking with her privately and later took her out for dinner, reflecting on memories from his school years in what appeared to be a nostalgic reunion. In another notable gesture, the Russian president personally escorted and drove her straight to the Kremlin afterward, underlining the respect and gratitude he continues to hold for the woman who once taught him German during his childhood in Leningrad, now St. Petersburg.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The rare public display offered a softer glimpse into Putin’s personal life amid global political tensions.