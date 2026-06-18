Scientists are looking for World Cup enthusiasts to connect with their smartwatches in order to understand how the highs and lows experienced during a match manifest in physical changes in the body. Researchers at Bielefeld University want to collect data from football fans who go through a multitude of emotions, whether their team wins or loses. The aim is to understand the difference in the intensity of reactions from people of different countries. “We are interested in whether fans of different national teams react with differing intensity to the same match event, for example, whether a goal is measurably different for German fans than for Turkish or Brazilian supporters,” Dr Christian Deutscher, sports scientist and co-author, said in a statement.

He says the World Cup is "an ideal research setting" since it puts people from all over the world in "comparable emotional situations at the same time." The researchers are inviting people to register online if they are interested in participating in the study. The participants will be asked about their gender, nationality, the country they currently live in, preferred team, and how intensely they identify as a supporter. They would need to connect their smartwatches to allow researchers to gather data. Other information needed would be if they watched the match live, on TV, via a live ticker, or at a public viewing event. Smartwatches or fitness trackers work because of their long battery life, which will offer uninterrupted data.

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