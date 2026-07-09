/Drunk British tourist tries to kiss male steward on Ryanair flight to Spain, arrested

A British man flying from London to Spain has been arrested for allegedly trying to kiss a male steward on the flight. The 30-year-old was heavily drunk when he got handsy with the steward, and tried kissing his neck. The rest of the crew saw the assault and stepped in. The pilot radioed in to air traffic controllers and informed them about the incident. Police got onto the Ryanair flight as soon as it touched down in Majorca. The alleged assault was investigated; however, the tourist escaped arrest initially.

The steward decided not to press charges, but later changed his mind and accused him of sexual assault. However, by then the man had passed through passport control. He was arrested while taking the return flight to London. The tourist was taken to the court, after which an investigation was launched into the kissing incident on the flight. He was released on bail. It is unclear whether he is still in Majorca or has returned to England.

Another Briton assaulted a male steward on the plane last year

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The case comes after another Briton assaulted a steward on a flight from Newcastle to Palma last year. Court documents show that Mark Turnbull touched a flight attendant’s bottom and nipples “in a lewd way”. Prosecutors told the court that the man touched the victim's chest area and "pinched his right nipple".