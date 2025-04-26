Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky received a round of applause when he entred the venue to attend Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday (April 26) in Rome.
The Ukrainian supremo met the US President Donald Trump as the duo joined Pope's funeral along with other world leaders.
As per the images and videos circulated on the social media, as Zelensky emerged from St Peter’s Basilica to take up his place, there was a spontaneous round of applause from the crowds in the piazza.
While others were seen praising the president of the war-torn nation, others were seen criticising him for not wearing a suit, again.
Trump, Zelensky's 'very productive' meeting
The White House said Saturday that Trump and Zelensky had a "very productive" meeting ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis.
"President Trump and President Zelensky met privately today and had a very productive discussion," said White House communications director Steven Cheung. Earlier, the Ukrainian presidency announced that Zelensky and Trump met briefly on the sidelines of the funeral congregation.
This comes after the White House earlier said that Kyiv and Moscow were "very close to a deal". "The meeting took place and is already over," Zelensky's spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov told journalists without elaborating.
Meet the man leading the funeral service
The funeral service is being led by the dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re.
Born in Brescia, Italy, the 91-year-old has spent five decades serving in the Roman curia after he was ordained in 1957. In 2001, Pope John Paul II proclaimed him as a cardinal.