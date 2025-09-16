CREEPY alien or potato? Panamanian man shows off mysterious mutating 'meteorite' that is growing tentacles

A man in Panama claims to have discovered a meteorite in a crater last month, which is now reportedly growing tentacles. He claims the alien organism grows when exposed to light, and the tentacled object has now detached from the main meteorite and is hiding in a safe. The man, who identifies as Kin on the platform, further fears that the government might delete his videos to stop him from revealing more about this alien-like object. His TikTok videos about the silver-coloured "alien space rock" have gone viral. Kin claims that he found the meteorite in a fiery crater in Panama on August 29. In his next post, he claimed that it was shining at night. He even shared a video of the glowing alien object. His later videos showed tentacle-like objects growing out of it, which eventually covered almost the entire meteorite. Also Read: Hellfire missile hit a 'UFO' over Yemen. Scientist suggests what it really was - 'Not alien, but...'

It's a potato, meteorites don't sprout, sceptics say

However, people on the internet are not convinced by Kin's claims. They pointed to its odd shape, which makes it seem like it is actually a potato. Others said that he has simply painted a potato silver. "There are people who want to believe, but in reality, it looks like a potato," a user wrote on X. "That metallic sheen smells like paint," another user wrote, adding that "iron meteorites don't do photosynthesis. It's a potato." A video also showed the crater from which he pulled out the supposed meteorite, with some users observing matchsticks at the scene, claiming Kin had lit the hole. Further, they are wondering how he could touch a meteorite that has come out of the fire so easily. Also Read: Scientist says humans will have to build 'Noah's Ark' to escape extinction — 'Fail to discover...'

Alien organism grows in sunlight

However, his videos have intrigued some people, who are sure that it is an alien object. Kin has claimed the organism had detached itself from the silver rock and is hiding inside Kin's locked safe. His later posts state that the organism grows when exposed to sunlight, and even show it moving in his kitchen, with a lone flashlight highlighting it in the unlit room. “Today I was scared and I felt afraid, I thought it had escaped,' the man said in a TikTok post translatedfrom Spanish on September 11,” he said in a post, according to Daily Mail. Those who believe him are urging him to give the rock away for his own safety. Others fear the government authorities may try to take the silver meteorite from him and delete all videos about it from the internet.