/Couple found 80 human skeletons under a church. They are now living with them in their home

A UK couple started tearing apart a church to build their new home, and ended up discovering more than 80 human skeletons under it. Lucy and Rhys Thomas were renovating a 900-year-old church and knew they would come across some human remains. An archaeologist told them there would be five to six of them, but they were not ready for that many. The mom of five told British outlet Metro about the grisly finding, and said more than 80 human remains were “buried within the floors of the church” in Peterstone Wentlooge, Wales. “[An archaeologist] said we would only find about five or six bodies, when they started digging, it became apparent there was a lot more than we first envisioned,” the 53-year-old said. She later learned that it was common for the rich and powerful to be buried under churches ages ago. Talking about how the skeletons slowly came to light, Lucy told Metro, “The first few were uncomfortable, but we gradually warmed to the process."