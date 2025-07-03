/House of 'hoarder' horror: Mounds of garbage, faeces and a woman's skeleton

The search for a missing detective led Connecticut officers to a house of horrors where her remains were found buried under mounds of garbage. The discovery was made in February, and a video showing men in hazmat suits scanning the area and going through the garbage has been released. Mary Notarangelo had retired from duty and was reported missing by a friend in July 2024. Glastonbury Police Department Public Information Officer Kevin Szydlo described it as the "most extensive hoarding case that they have dealt with," WTNH reported. An endless amount of garbage can be seen in the house Notarangelo lived and died. The cause of her death is not known.

Police officers can be seen struggling to open the door of the house because the massive heap on the other side was forcing it shut. The video was shared by police following a Freedom of Information Request from CT Insider. The house is situated within dense woodland and away from the road. There were dead birds and mice in the home. A lone cat was the only creature found alive at the scene. The remains of not only Notarangelo but also other dead creatures led to a strong foul smell emanating from the house. “You can taste the foulness in your mouth,” an officer can be heard saying. Another officer says the house is littered with toilet paper and faeces and is "just not safe."

Case of the missing Connecticut detective