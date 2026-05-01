/Chirayu Rana identified as man who claims JPMorgan executive coerced him into 'humiliating sex acts'

A former JPMorgan staffer, who anonymously accused a high-ranking executive at the bank of sexual harassment, has been identified as Chirayu Rana. Several reports claim that the 35-year-old Rana is the man behind the bombshell lawsuit against Lorna Hajdini. He is currently working as a principal at investment firm, Bregal Sagemount. Meanwhile, no evidence to support Rana's claims was found in an internal investigation. Rana has accused Hajdini of coercing him into "non-consensual and humiliating sex acts" over several months. The lawsuit, filed on Monday (April 27), states that they worked together in the bank's Leveraged Finance division. The allegations made by the said victim against the 37-year-old executive director include being drugged with Rohypnol and Viagra. He has claimed that Hajdini turned him into his "sex slave", threatened to ruin his career and slash his bonus if he refused her advances. Rana says he filed the lawsuit under the pseudonym John Doe since he wanted to protect his family, claiming he had received threats.

Hajdini denies sexual harassment allegations, JPMorgan says, no evidence found

Meanwhile, Hajdini has denied Rana's claims. Her lawyer told The New York Post, "She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place." An internal investigation by JPMorgan also backed Hajdini's claims. "We don't believe there's any merit to these claims," a spokesperson told Daily Mail, which first broke the story. The company said the accuser refused to participate in the investigation, which was important for the probe. "While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations," the spokesperson said. The Post also reported that they tried to reach out to Rana, who did not respond.

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