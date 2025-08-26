

A three-year-old girl in China walked into the hospital with a knife lodged in her head, a shocking video shows. The footage is from outside the Dongchuan People’s Hospital in south-west China. The girl can be seen with a six-inch blade stuck just above her right ear, walking with her mother. There are differing accounts of how the knife came to be lodged in the girl's skull. According to local reports quoting her mother, she was changing bedsheets when the knife accidentally flew and stabbed the girl in the head. However, a hospital staff member said that the mother admitted that she stabbed the girl with the knife. The three-year-old was throwing a tantrum, and the mother picked up the knife to scare her. However, she accidentally ended up steering it into her skull. The scared woman tried removing the knife, but could not. She went to the hospital, where she can be seen clearly panicking at the situation.