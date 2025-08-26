A fruit knife got lodged in the skull of a three-year-old, shocking onlookers at the hospital and people on the internet. The mother gave two different accounts of how the knife got there. Reports suggest it happened because of a tantrum.
A three-year-old girl in China walked into the hospital with a knife lodged in her head, a shocking video shows. The footage is from outside the Dongchuan People’s Hospital in south-west China. The girl can be seen with a six-inch blade stuck just above her right ear, walking with her mother. There are differing accounts of how the knife came to be lodged in the girl's skull. According to local reports quoting her mother, she was changing bedsheets when the knife accidentally flew and stabbed the girl in the head. However, a hospital staff member said that the mother admitted that she stabbed the girl with the knife. The three-year-old was throwing a tantrum, and the mother picked up the knife to scare her. However, she accidentally ended up steering it into her skull. The scared woman tried removing the knife, but could not. She went to the hospital, where she can be seen clearly panicking at the situation.
The doctors attended to the little girl, and a neurosurgeon performed a craniotomy. Thankfully, things went well, and the knife was successfully removed. The girl is stable, the doctors told local media. China Business View reported a doctor as saying that the girl surviving the scary incident was a miracle and possible because of her soft skull. He added that it was a good thing that the girl's mother didn't try to forcefully remove the knife from the skull, as this could have proved fatal. Meanwhile, the police looked into the matter and have given the mother a clean chit, saying that the stabbing appears accidental with no intention to deliberately harm the girl. Meanwhile, the Chinese social media is shocked to see the little girl walking around with a knife in her head.