/British MP celebrates Indian PM Modi's birthday in UK Parliament, shares pics online

British MP Bob Blackman celebrated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday in the UK parliament on Wednesday (Sep 17). The pics of the celebration that had community leaders, spiritual figures come together to mark Modi's birthday was also shared online by the parliamentarian, which has been watched extensively.
Posting pictures of the celebrations on microblogging site X, Blackman wrote, "I was pleased to host the celebration of PM Narendra Modi on his 75th Birthday in the Houses of Parliament."
The International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK (a Hindu spiritual organisation), Garavi Gujarat (Gujarati-English weekly), and Eastern Eye (a British-Asian newspaper) joined hands with the Conservative Party leader to hold the celebrations.
In the picks, attendees can be seen wearing masks printed with PM Modi's face. Cultural programme was also held by International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK to mark the celebrations.
Back home in India, Union ministers, BJP leaders, leading industrialists, actors, and sportsmen all wished Modi on his 75th birthday on Wednesday (Sep17).
World leaders like Trump and Putin also wished the Indian Prime Minister.
Narendra Damodardas Modi was born on 17 September 1950 in Vadnagar, a small town in what was then Bombay State (now in Gujarat).
Modi first assumed office as Prime Minister of India in May 2014, after his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), secured a parliamentary majority. He was re-elected in 2019 and again in 2024, making him one of India’s longest-serving post-Independence prime ministers with continuous tenure. Under his leadership, there have been major policy undertakings (e.g. Goods and Services Tax, demonetisation, Swachh Bharat) and big investment in infrastructure. These years have been deeply transformative for both the image of governance and India’s role on the international stage.