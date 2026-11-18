The reported attack on the Crimean Bridge has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with Ukrainians and users from other countries sharing memes and photoshopped images mocking the damage to the crossing. Images circulating online show its vehicle section collapsed into the water, while the bridge arch also fell.

Several celebrities have joined the online discussion. Among them was restaurateur Hector Jimenez-Bravo, who shared a photograph on Threads humorously reacting to the damage to the Crimean Bridge. On the night of November 17, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Crimean Bridge. The attack resulted in the collapse of the bridge's vehicle section, with one of its arches also ending up in the water.

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The events started unfolding on November 16, when Crimean occupation authorities reported an attack on the bridge and temporarily suspended vehicle traffic. Later that evening, traffic resumed under a reverse-traffic arrangement. However, explosions were heard near the crossing again on the night of November 17. Following the incident, occupation authorities reported another attack and announced the suspension of traffic on both the road and railway sections of the bridge.

Initial reports from monitoring resources indicated significant damage to the crossing. Subsequently, footage emerged showing a collapsed bridge span and damaged structures. On the morning of November 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had carried out the attack on the bridge.