/Boxer Jai Opetaia put his hand on Trump's shoulder, adding fuel to speculations about president's suit

Netizens seem to have found evidence to support the theory that Donald Trump wears shoulder pads under his suit to appear stronger and healthier than he is. The US President held a UFC cage match on the White House’s South Lawn to celebrate his 80th birthday. Nearly 4,300 guests attended, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Trump got pictures taken with Australian-Samoan boxer Jai Opetaia, and these photos have now become a talking point on social media. The photos were shared by the boxer on his Instagram with the caption, "Me and uncle Don." In one of them, they are shaking hands, and Trump is smiling.

The second photo has Opetaia’s left hand on Trump’s shoulder, clearly showing it pressing into something thick. Some people think that they are shoulder pads placed inside his suit, as a similar dent would not happen if it were the actual top of the shoulder. “Pressing so hard on his fake shoulders. You made him look weak," a person wrote on social media. Another commented, "Did you pose like that intentionally to show how weak and fake his shoulders are?” People think Trump is wearing shoulder pads to give the appearance that he still stands tall and is stronger.

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The speculations about Trump using shoulder pads have been going on for a long time now. In the past, an eagle-eyed netizen noticed that his suits weren't normal near the shoulder. "Why is Trump wearing ’80s-sized women’s shoulder pads? He looks ridiculous," a user wrote after seeing a video of Trump from the Oval Office.