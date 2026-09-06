/Beer heist in England: More than 70,000 pints stolen from depot in two trucks

Approximately 800 barrels of Guinness - which is a type of beer - has been stolen from an industrial estate in Runcorn, England. The thieves reportedly stole the beer by driving off from a depot with two HGV trailers. About 70,000 pints worth of the stout, estimated to be worth £115,000 or USD 1,56,279, Cheshire Police said. One wagon-load was taken at about 19:45 BST and a second one was stolen at about 21:30, according to police. The stolen barrels had been destined for pubs, the police added.

Det Sgt McClatchy said: "It is famously said that 'Guinness is good for you', but that is only the case when it has been bought and paid for." One lorry was seen heading in the direction of the Mersey Gateway bridge, and the second headed in the direction of Rainhill and Watkinson Way. Police said that both HGVs were believed to have been driven by men. The first driver is described as white with a short dark beard and he was wearing a beanie hat, while the second is believed to have been wearing a cap. The trailers are described as white tri-axle curtain side trailers with branding for logistics company GXO on curtains and rear doors. Police said they have unique numbers on their rear doors in the top left corner.