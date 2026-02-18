/Beauty filter comes off influencer to reveal 'real woman'. Netizens say, 'she looks nicer'

A Chinese influencer reportedly lost 140,000 followers almost instantly when a beauty filter malfunctioned during a livestream. The news is based on some social media posts, and there is no proof of this happening. According to these posts, the woman was live on her page when the beauty filter got removed for a few seconds, revealing a woman with mature skin and a warm complexion. The filter soon returned, showing a pale, plasticky-looking woman with a small face. The video being shared lasts only seconds and shows the glitch. The video has been captioned to tell people that the woman lost 140,000 followers after her real face was revealed. Reports of a drop in followers or the incident even being real could not be verified.

The video shows the woman in what seems to be a living room, with her smiling and swaying. She is wearing a purple top and has open hair. The four-second clip starts off with the real face of the woman, switching to the filter quickly several times. A similar incident happened in 2019 when a streamer known as "Your Highness Qiao Biluo" faced a technical glitch during a livestream, leading the beauty filter to come off. She was renowned for her "sweet and healing voice" and for her appearance. But when the filter came off, it was revealed that Qiao Biluo was actually 58 years old and not as young as her followers believed her to be. The woman in the latest video remains unidentified.

