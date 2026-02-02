India will now allow goods worth up to Rs 75,000 to be brought into the country without paying any customs duty. Under the new Baggage Rules, 2026, notified on Sunday, Indian residents and tourists of Indian origin who arrive in India by air or sea can bring such goods of this value, on the condition that they are for personal use and carried in the luggage. The previous limit for passengers bringing duty-free imported goods into India was Rs 50,000. The hike was enforced keeping in mind rising overseas travel and consumption, and the need to align baggage rules with current trends. “A passenger, including an infant arriving in India, shall be allowed clearance of used personal effects required for satisfying daily necessities of life and travel souvenirs, carried on the person or in his bona fide baggage, free of duty,” the official notice read. The new baggage rules come into effect from 2 February midnight. The new rules replace the Baggage Rule that had been in place since 2016.