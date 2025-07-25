/Baby born mid-air, crew and nurse onboard assisted the delivery

A baby was born mid-air on a Mumbai-bound flight. The mother went into labour and was assisted by the crew and a nurse, who was a passenger.
A baby was born on board a Mumbai-bound flight. The delivery was assisted by the crew members and a nurse who was a passenger. The mother, a Thai national, went into labour over 1,000 feet above sea-level. This may not be a usual scenario, but the situation was well looked after by the staff.
Air India Express in a statement said, "A Thai national woman gave birth mid-air aboard an Air India Express flight from Muscat to Mumbai. The delivery of the baby was assisted by the airline’s cabin crew, with support from a nurse among the guests on board."
The pilots alerted Air Traffic Control to request priority landing at Mumbai, where medical teams and an ambulance were ready on arrival.
The statement added, "Upon touchdown, both the woman and her baby were immediately transferred to a nearby hospital for further care, accompanied by a female airline staff member to provide continued support. Air India Express is in touch with the Consulate General of Thailand in Mumbai to support the woman and her baby's journey to Thailand."