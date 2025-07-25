/Baby born mid-air, crew and nurse onboard assisted the delivery

A baby was born on board a Mumbai-bound flight. The delivery was assisted by the crew members and a nurse who was a passenger. The mother, a Thai national, went into labour over 1,000 feet above sea-level. This may not be a usual scenario, but the situation was well looked after by the staff.

Air India Express in a statement said, "A Thai national woman gave birth mid-air aboard an Air India Express flight from Muscat to Mumbai. The delivery of the baby was assisted by the airline’s cabin crew, with support from a nurse among the guests on board."

The pilots alerted Air Traffic Control to request priority landing at Mumbai, where medical teams and an ambulance were ready on arrival.