/After Lenskart rows, Air India comes under fire as grooming rules go viral on social media; airline reacts

Days after Lenskart controversies, Air India has also made similar headlines over its policies, rules and regulations for cabin crew. The row erupted after the internal grooming guidelines of Air India came online and went viral for objecting to sindoor, chooda, mangalsutra and more.

Grooming policy of Air India for cabin crew

As per the viral cabin crew handbook of the airlines, "Tikkas, sindoor of any colour on the forehead is not permitted." The viral posts also alleged that strict rules govern accessories and jewellery worn with the uniform. Only simple white or yellow gold bangles without design or stones are allowed, while bracelets, mixed-metal bangles, or embellished pieces are prohibited.

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The post further noted that staff were not permitted to wear wedding choora, religious or black threads, beads on the wrist, ankles, or forearms. Items such as chains, necklaces, and religious symbols, including mangalsutra, taali, threads, or beads, are also banned around the neck. In addition, nose pins, toe rings, anklets, sindoor, braces, birthstones, coloured stones, mehndi, and liquid vermillion are reportedly not allowed.

Air India responds

Meanwhile, in response to the viral handbook, Air India confirmed that airline crew members are completely allowed to wear bindis. The spokesperson claimed that the document on social media is an “outdated manual”. “Air India would like to clarify that its employees have the choice to wear a bindi. The images being circulated online are from an older manual that is no longer in use,” the spokesperson added.