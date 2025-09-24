/Abandoned in Pakistan, now a Chinese social media sensation: The Fan Zihe story

Fan Zihe, a 20-year-old Chinese influencer of Pakistani origin, has shared the joyful news of her marriage to Lyu Xiaoshuai, one of her earliest fans, winning admiration across both China and Pakistan, according to a report by The South China Morning Post. Abandoned as an infant in a cardboard box in Pakistan, Fan was later adopted by a childless Chinese couple working in the country. She grew up in the rural part of Henan province.

Her life changed in late 2023 when a short video showing her eating noodles with a distinctive Henan accent went viral. This sparked a massive following on Chinese social media, earning her over 1.8 million followers. Known for her striking beauty and humble beginnings, Fan frequently shares insights into her farm life, using her platform to promote local produce and support her community.

Her fiance, Lyu Xiaoshuai, who was one of her early followers, admired Fan’s resilience and kindness. Their love story unfolded over time, starting with a connection through mutual friends and eventually blossoming into a deep relationship. Lyu left his job to dedicate himself to helping Fan expand her online presence, helping with equipment, editing, and supporting her adoptive parents on the farm.