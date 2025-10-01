/A 'racist' disease name is back under Trump administration after being abolished three years ago

A disease name that was changed because of being seen as racist is being used once again in the United States. The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is back to calling "mpox" "monkeypox" under the Trump administration. The revelation was made in a report by NPR. The CDC went back to using "monkeypox" in September. After the media learned about the reversal, they asked the Department of Health and Human Services about it. The body inaccurately stated, "Monkeypox is the name of the viral disease caused by the monkeypox virus." The disease is caused by Orthopoxvirus monkeypox, which falls in the same family as smallpox and cowpox. It started spreading rapidly in 2022 and 2024, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare international public health emergencies. But the name "monkeypox" was slammed as being racist, which led to it being changed to "mpox." The virus still has no clear origins.

It was discovered in captive Asian monkeys sent to Denmark from Singapore in 1958. This led to the assumption that the monkeys were the natural hosts for the virus. The first human cases were identified in the 1970s in West and Central Africa. Scientists also noted that the virus had the potential to infect a broad range of animals. Current evidence suggests that African rodents, particularly squirrels, are the carriers of the virus. Also Read: Porn blocked: Multi-billion dollar US adult entertainment industry faces moment of reckoning as more states introduce age verification

The name "monkeypox" assumed racist proportions because "monkey" has long been used as a slur for Black people. Besides, the disease was found to be spreading through sexual intercourse between men, adding to the stigma which was once all around when the HIV/AIDS pandemic started. WHO started receiving reports of "racist and stigmatising language online, in other settings, and in some communities." This led the body to change the name to mpox in 2022.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Who names viruses?