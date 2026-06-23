/40 on plot for 4 in Gurugram: Families paying lakhs in rent left homeless after only 1 hour warning

Residents of Gurugram’s DLF Phase-3 were left questioning the system, the taxes and the exorbitant rents they were paying when they were asked to leave their homes within one hour, gathering up their lives. Illegal constructions and unauthorised commercial activities are facing action in the area following directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Properties that have been allegedly modified beyond the approved plans, and residential buildings being used for commercial purposes, are the target. However, while the landlords knew exactly what they were doing and kept collecting rents for years, it was the families who were trying to build a life in the city who ultimately paid the price.

According to the residents, the authorities did not give them any prior warning. An Instagram post reveals what the people went through on Sunday (June 21). Around 40 families of a residential complex in the S Block area were left with nowhere to go after the illegal building with multiple apartments was sealed. Utsav Kamboj, an architect by profession, shared on Instagram, "They gave 40 families exactly one hour to pack up their entire lives and get out," adding, “There was no warning before it happened...no notice period, no grace window. Just an order to vacate immediately.”

40 apartments made on plot permitted for only 4 families

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He revealed that one person had paid Rs 1.5 lakh just days before, and the landlord happily took it despite knowing what was coming. There was a senior couple who had reached the same day to be with their child, but were caught off guard by the sudden action. People had to break locks to get their belongings, as no one knew how long their homes would remain sealed. Kamboj said that the plot of land where the apartments were built was sanctioned only for four families, but more than "40 separate units" were carved out of it.

He questioned why it was allowed to stay that way for all these years, with the landlord being allowed to collect rent and profit extra every month. The post slammed authorities for letting the violation exist, with the people who had no idea they were sitting on a violation ultimately paying the price. "The real anger here should be at a system that lets this happen to the most powerless person in the chain every single time.'

Gurugram resident slammed authorities for throwing people on the road

Another person, who didn't live in the same building, said he was in Odisha when he received the call to pack up and leave. He said he was in "absolute panic", but his friend broke the lock and packed up his clothes and important documents. "The broken lock will probably be deducted from my ‘Security Deposit’ - a hilarious term." He questioned the owner, officials who "took belly-full bribes for years", and the government for letting this ecosystem flourish and now "throwing innocent citizens onto the road".

Netizens demand action against landlord and the officers who allowed the construction