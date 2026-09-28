/1884 shipwreck uncovered in Nantucket as nor'easter lashes US East Coast

The nor'easter uncovered a shipwreck on the island of Nantucket in Massachusetts, believed to have gone down in 1884. The discovery was made by a local resident named David DeHart, who tipped Jason Graziadei, editor-in-chief of the Nantucket Current, about it. The boat was on a south shore beach called Point of Breakers. DeHart saw wooden timbers poking out of the sand in the shape of a hull, NPR reported. This is the same site where fragments of a ship were found in 2022.

The wreckage is believed to belong to the Warren Sawyer, a cargo ship travelling from New Orleans to Boston which crashed on the night of December 22, 1884. David Robinson, director and chief archaeologist for the Massachusetts Board of Underwater Archaeological Resources, inspected the first findings in 2022 and determined that the remains belonged to the Warren Sawyer. The ship was carrying cotton and scrap iron, much of which the islanders removed. The captain and crew were also rescued, The Inquirer and Mirror reported.

Graziadei, who had discovered the fragments in 2022 as well, believes the latest pieces are also from the same ship. "I just think it's fascinating to be able to see and touch a piece of Nantucket's maritime history from 1884," he told NPR.

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Soil erosion uncovered the shipwreck

The Nor'easter pummeled the US East Coast over the weekend, bringing coastal flooding and soil erosion. The removal of soil from the coast is what uncovered the shipwreck in Nantucket. The storm left more than 160,000 households without power. Heavy rains flooded the streets, and strong winds led to tree falls. In Brooklyn, a tree fell on a man working an extra shift for the New York City Housing Authority.