/1000km wall of rain predicted to drench much of Britain on THIS date

Heavy rains and strong winds will soon smash several parts of Britain. Huge waves will form in coastal areas, buildings will sustain damage, communication networks might suffer, and roads might get cut off in some areas.
Britain is bracing for a massive storm that is due to hit the country within days. Winds of up to 80mph will thrash large parts of the country, along with heavy rain. According to The Mirror, forecasting site WXCharts' maps show that a band of rain will drench over 1,000 kilometres of area from the Hebrides in Scotland to southeast England. The rainstorm is expected to sweep across the country on Sunday, September 14. A yellow weather warning for wind, from the west and South West England and Wales, and the southern coast of England, has been issued by the Met Office. The alert will remain in place from 8 pm on Sunday to 6 pm on Monday.
However, rains are expected to start at around 9 am on Sunday in areas like Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham, Southampton, Plymouth and London. Up to 5mm/hr rain is likely to pour down near Manchester, while around 2.5mm/hr of rain is expected in Newcastle. Heavy rain will also hit Wales and Cardiff, while in Scotland, Edinburgh will be lashed by the heaviest rain. Residents have been urged to stay alert amid the bad weather. They should watch for any loose items outside their house which might fly away in heavy winds and cause injuries. "There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris," the Met Office warned. Also Read: Bizarre finding shows airplanes are triggering rain and snow. Here's how
Besides, the rainstorm can damage buildings and roads in affected areas, with huge waves expected in coastal towns. Toads and bridges might close, power cuts are expected, and mobile phone networks are also likely to be affected. “Stay indoors as much as possible. If you do go out, try not to walk or shelter close to buildings and trees,” the Met Office said.