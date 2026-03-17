/‘You’re making my heart race!’: Humanoid robot arrested for scaring 70-year-old woman in China | VIDEO

Chinese police reportedly detained a humanoid robot in Macau after it allegedly scared a 70-year-old woman. The incident took place in the evening while the woman was walking in the vicinity of the Lok Yeung Fa Yuen residential complex in Patane last Thursday, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The robot model, a Unitree G1, abruptly stopped behind the old woman while she was on her phone. As soon as she noticed the robot, the old lady panicked and reportedly shouted, “You’re making my heart race! You’ve got plenty to do, so what’s the point of messing around with this? Are you freaking crazy?”, according to the Macau Post.

During the incident, the woman was not physically harmed; however, she was still rushed to the hospital as a precautionary measure and later discharged. The video went viral after the whole incident surfaced on a social media platform. After the video was widely shared on social media, several users mocked the arrest of a robot, raising serious concerns about the safety and regulation in public areas.

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The viral video shows two officers stepping in and escorting the robot away. They also cautioned its operator, a 50-year-old man, advising him to exercise greater care while using the device in public areas. The robot was later handed back to him.

Education centre representative defends robot

According to a local broadcaster, the robot was being tested by a local education centre. Towin Mak, a representative of the centre, told Teledifusao de Macau (TDM) that the incident occurred as the robot was leaving the area and had paused behind a woman to wait for her to move.

"The woman stopped in the middle of the walkway to check her phone, and because the robot couldn’t get around, it simply waited behind her, that’s when she noticed the robot with its lights on, startling her, given the late hour", the representative claimed.