/'You look great, but stop smoking': Erdogan suggests Italian PM Meloni. Watch the viral clip

During the Gaza peace summit in Egypt on Monday (October 13), an exchange between the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni went viral. Erdogan was seen greeting Meloni with a smile before playfully remarking, “I saw you coming down from the plane. You look great. But I have to make you stop smoking" in the clip. The Italian PM seemed a little surprised and laughed.

“I know, I know. I don’t want to kill somebody," she responded. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron, who was standing beside, said, “It’s impossible!”



Trump calls Italian PM Meloni 'so beautiful'

US President Donald Trump, while addressing the Gaza peace summit in Egypt, referred to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as "beautiful”, a remark he acknowledged could be seen as sexist. The 79-year-old leader, who has been married three times, noted during his speech that such comments about women in the US often mark the end of political careers. Nevertheless, he said he was willing to take that risk and added that Meloni ‘won’t mind.'

The Gaza peace summit

Donald Trump hailed a "tremendous day for the Middle East" while signing a declaration Monday meant to cement a ceasefire in Gaza. This came hours after Israel and Hamas exchanged hostages and prisoners. "This is a tremendous day for the world, it's a tremendous day for the Middle East," Trump said as more than two dozen world leaders sat down to talk in the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

‘The rebuilding begins’



While addressing the crowd after signing the peace agreement, Trump said, “This is the day people around the world have been praying for. At long last, we have peace in the Middle East. The hostages have been returned, and further work goes on. Humanitarian aid is now pouring into Gaza. The rebuilding begins, I think this will be the easiest part.”