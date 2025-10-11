Google Preferred
‘Tragic mental illness’: Musk calls his trans daughter his ‘son’ with ‘woke mind virus’

Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Dec 13, 2025, 01:09 IST | Updated: Dec 13, 2025, 01:09 IST
File photo Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

This was in response to a jibe by California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office. The remark was made after Newsom told a podcaster that he wanted to see more transgender students.

 

Billionaire Elon Musk again had an outburst on social media over his estranged transgender daughter. The tech mogul said on X that her transition was a “tragic mental illness" caused by “the evil woke mind virus". This was in response to a jibe by California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office. The remark was made after Newsom told a podcaster that he wanted to see more transgender students.

In response to the video shared by Elon Musk’s Public Action Committee (PAC) on X, Newsom’s office said, “Correct. We’re sorry your daughter hates you, Elon."

“I assume you’re referring to my son, Xavier, who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children. I love Xavier very much and hope he recovers. My daughters are Azure, Exa (she goes by Y) and Arcadia, and they do indeed love me very much," Musk said.

In the past as well, Musk has repeatedly referred to his daughter using her birth name and described her transition as the work of a “woke mind virus." The Tesla CEO had previously accused Wilson of adopting extreme ideologies, saying, “She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil."

An internet user wrote, “No matter what you think about Elon, hitting him with his children is the lowest you can get.”

Another said, “Kids are off limits. What Gavin Newsom’s team did was shameful. I’m sorry you were put in a situation where you had to defend your kid, Elon.”

“Elon, why don’t you support your daughter?” said another.

“Classy move from a governor’s office: just mock a father’s estrangement from his child. Real moral high ground there," wrote another.

