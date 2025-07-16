/‘This is not Gurugram, this is New Jersey!’: Netizens troll flooded streets of US

After flash flood warnings and a state of emergency were declared in New York City and New Jersey on Monday due to heavy rainfall, as announced by the New Jersey governor, several videos and photos emerged on social media showing severe street flooding. As visuals of submerged homes and cars being swept away by floodwaters began circulating online, internet users started mocking the situation by drawing comparisons of New York City with Gurugram.

One of the users in a post on social media platform X said, “THIS IS NOT #Gurugram, THIS IS NEW-JERSEY., The Administration’s response planning and standards would not be the same as Gurgaon. Heavy flooding due to torrential rainfall in NJ, USA (14.07.2025) Nature is a big force; temporary flooding can happen in the best-planned city, too. #GurugramRains Not taking away the fact that our administration has not performed up to mark.”

In a post on X, the Paytm founder also uploaded a video of the NYC flood with a caption, "Not Gurugram but NYC."

Commenting on the post of the Paytm founder, a user said, “1: NYC apparently had more than 200mm of rain 2: Gurugram had about 133mm of rain From what I’ve read, the severity of flooding in Gurugram is generally worse for lesser rainfall. Great city, except when it rains! Though both cities face flooding frequently.”





“Water rushing into a posh Gurgaon Apartment. Such is the state of drainage. Oh wait it’s New York,” another user said.

The next user added, “We always make fun of Bharat in various cities like Mumbai , Delhi during rainy seasons when it floods.. Now see what happens in USA a Developed Nation New York City emergency officials have issued a travel advisory as heavy rain and flooding happens."